SAN ANTONIO – One person was injured in a shooting after attempting to drive through a gate at Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) Fort Sam Houston.

According to JBSA officials, around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, a suspect attempted to breach the Walters Gate. This led to them being pursued and stopped by Security Forces.

During the stop, Security Forces fired on the suspect, injuring them. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The incident is still under investigation. (NEWS4SA)