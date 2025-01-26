News

One person was injured in a shooting after attempting to drive through a gate at Joint Base San Antonio

Join our Telegram

SAN ANTONIO – One person was injured in a shooting after attempting to drive through a gate at Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) Fort Sam Houston.

ICE: 956 arrests and 554 detainers lodged in new…

White House: Colombia has agreed to all of Trump’s…

VIDEO: A vehicle drove through crowd in Philadelphia as…

According to JBSA officials, around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, a suspect attempted to breach the Walters Gate. This led to them being pursued and stopped by Security Forces.

During the stop, Security Forces fired on the suspect, injuring them. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The incident is still under investigation. (NEWS4SA)

News

ICE confirms they are conducting enhanced targeted operations today in Chicago

News

Trump slaps sanctions after Colombia defies deportation push

News

Colombia to send its presidential plane to the United States to transport deported…

News

At least 9 people shot, outside nightclub on Polk Street in Amarillo, Texas

Comments are closed.

مزيد من الأخبار

U.S. Embassy in Colombia to Close Visa Office Amid…

US stops issuing gender-neutral ‘X’ passports under Trump…

Trump furious as Colombia REJECTS deportation flights

Two people slashed in the face inside club in Times Square

VIDEO: MORE RAZOR WIRE INSTALLED ALONG TEXAS BORDER WALL

1 من 1٬788