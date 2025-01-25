News

Mexico: 56 bodies discovered in clandestine graves

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Authorities in Chihuahua, Mexico, say they have found several clandestine graves with the bodies and skeletal remains of 41 people in the past week in a Mexican town south of Columbus, New Mexico. 

At least 10 of the bodies were dismembered prior to burial in a forested area known as “El Willi” in Casas Grandes, the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office said in statements Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. 

The bodies taken out of the ground by state forensic anthropologists were transported to a coroner’s office in Juarez for autopsies and analysis of bone fragments. 

