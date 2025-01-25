HomeNowNewsvideo: Marine One just ground in the Palisades where Trump will tour the wildfire damageNews video: Marine One just ground in the Palisades where Trump will tour the wildfire damage 01/25/2025 Join our Telegram Marine One just ground in the Palisades where President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will tour the wildfire damage. VIDEO: ICE: 956 arrests and 554 detainers lodged in new… White House: Colombia has agreed to all of Trump’s… VIDEO: A vehicle drove through crowd in Philadelphia as…
Comments are closed.