VIDEO: Texas State Troopers Rescue a Crying 10-Year-Old Boy Abandoned by Human Smugglers at the US Border on Thanksgiving

Watch as Texas State Troopers rescue a crying 10-year-old boy from El Salvador, abandoned by human smugglers at the US border on Thanksgiving. The boy was sobbing, desperately searching for his parents who had already crossed into the country.

While many of us are celebrating Thanksgiving with our families and friends, it’s important to remember that countless children are unable to enjoy the holidays or reunite with their loved ones. Many are placed in dire situations due to open border conditions, while others, trafficked across the southern border, face exploitation and the dangers of a criminal environment during their perilous journey to the US. VIDEO:

