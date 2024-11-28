News

VIDEO: 30 people feared dead, 20 homes buried after landslides strike village in Uganda

By moon

At least 30 people feared dead, 20 homes buried after landslides strike village in Buluganya area of Bulambuli, Uganda overnight. VIDEO:

VIDEO: Trump and Elon doing the YMCA at Mar-a-Lago at…

عالم زلازل تركي: الدورة الزلزالية اكتملت.. ويحذر من زلــزال…

Ashley Paul Griffith sentenced to life in prison after…

Legendary Mexican actress Silvia Pinal has died at 93

A Chinese court sentenced veteran state media journalist Dong Yuyu to 7 years in…

VIDEO: Texas State Troopers Rescue a Crying 10-Year-Old Boy Abandoned by Human…

U.S. President Joe Biden releases statement on Russia’s aerial attack on…

VIDEO: Clashes break out between police and protesters outside of the parliament…

Plurality of British lawmakers has backed assisted dying legislation

Three dead, 1 seriously injured in California Cybertruck…

VIDEO: Pro Palestine protesters clash with police in London

Congressman Jim Himes says his home in Connecticut received…

Germany’s intelligence chief claims Russia is…

Six people have been killed following landslides in a…

