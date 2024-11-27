News VIDEO: 2 police officers shot in DeKalb County, Georgia By moon 11/27/2024 BREAKING: 2 police officers shot in DeKalb County, Georgia, VIDEO: VIDEO: 2 police officers shot in DeKalb County, Georgia https://t.co/W2mnkcUZbK pic.twitter.com/4lyvL0HnM5— Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 27, 2024 VIDEO: Trump and Elon doing the YMCA at Mar-a-Lago at… عالم زلازل تركي: الدورة الزلزالية اكتملت.. ويحذر من زلــزال… Ashley Paul Griffith sentenced to life in prison after… shot in DeKalb
Comments are closed.