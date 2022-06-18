Cedar News
VIDEO: Shots fired at Tysons Corner Center Mall in Fairfax County: Va. police

By admin

Police are investigating after reports of shots fired Saturday at Tysons Corner Center Mall in Fairfax County, Va.

At this time there are no reported injuries. People are being asked to avoid the area.

As of 3:53 p.m., the mall remained closed as officers continued to clear the area. At this time, there are no confirmed reports of additional shots fired, according to police.

A fight broke out between a small group of people, Fairfax County Police said. One suspect was described by police as wearing a black hoodie with black jeans and white shoes. He displayed a firearm and discharged a weapon, according to authorities.

