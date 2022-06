Joe Biden Falls Off Bike on Rehoboth Beach — Needs Help Getting Up (VIDEO)

President Biden fell off his bike while riding near his home in Rehoboth Beach on Saturday morning.

Joe Biden Falls Off Bike pic.twitter.com/TchjbU3S1B — Cedar News – أخبار بلاد الأرز (@cedar_news) June 18, 2022

According to reports, Biden had trouble removing his shoes from the bikes’ pedals.

Secret Service agents swarmed the fallen commander-in-chief as he needed help in getting back up.