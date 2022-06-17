Cedar News
أخبار لبنان والعالم


World

SpaceX fires employees behind open-letter campaign against Musk

By admin

An open letter to SpaceX decrying CEO Elon Musk’s recent behavior has sparked open discussion among the company’s employees in an internal chat system. Employees are being encouraged to sign onto the letter’s suggestions, either publicly or anonymously, with a signed version of the letter to be delivered to the desk of SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell.

مواضيع متعلقة

Jean Louis Trintignant Star of Celebrated European Films…

London bus pulls up at stop and bursts into ‘huge…

The letter, reviewed by The Verge, describes how Musk’s actions and the recent allegations of sexual harassment against him are negatively affecting SpaceX’s reputation. The document claims that employees “across the spectra of gender, ethnicity, seniority, and technical roles have collaborated on” writing the letter. It’s not known which SpaceX employees wrote the letter; the employees who posted the letter in the internal chat system have not responded to requests for comment.

“Elon’s behavior in the public sphere is a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us, particularly in recent weeks,” the letter states. “As our CEO and most prominent spokesperson, Elon is seen as the face of SpaceX — every Tweet that Elon sends is a de facto public statement by the company. It is critical to make clear to our teams and to our potential talent pool that his messaging does not reflect our work, our mission, or our values.”

مواضيع تهمك
World

Arsenal are in talks to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City

World

One dead, 2 hurt in Alabama church shooting

World

VIDEO: Chicago Suburb Police Officer Shoots, Kills Hatchet Wielding Man Who Pulled Up…

World

Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

World

Lyon shooting: Two dead and two rushed to hospital after gunfire near stadium

World

2 police officers die of injures after being shot while responding to call in…

Comments are closed.

مزيد من الأخبار

Dashcam Video Shows Former WWE Star Jeff Hardy Pulled Over…

Boyfriend Indicted For Killing Woman’s Teenage Son Over $5

South Texas Mayor Arrested, Accused of Bribery and Fraud

Suspect arrested in case of Texas mom found dead in trunk of…

Mexican Drug Cartel Leader Extradited To US Faces Charges of…

1 من 55

Follow Us @cedarnews

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com