London bus pulls up at stop and bursts into ‘huge flames’ as temperatures rise

A bus has gone up in flames while driving through Brixton, in south-west London.

A spokeswoman from London Fire Brigade said a team had rushed to the site of the fire after receiving a call around 9.50 on Friday morning.

There had been close to 20 further calls about the incident following this initial alert, she said.

It was not currently clear how many people had been on the bus when it caught on fire.

A TFL spokesman said both the passengers on the bus at the time of the incident, as well as the driver, had managed to get off the vehicle safely.

