One dead, 2 hurt in Alabama church shooting

(AP) — A shooting at a church in a suburb of one of Alabama’s major cities has left one person dead and two others wounded, police said, adding a suspect was quickly taken into custody.

The shooting erupted inside Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills on Thursday, Vestavia Hills Police Capt. Shane Ware said at a briefing. He said multiple law enforcement officers rushed to the site after a call reporting an active shooter at 6:22 p.m.