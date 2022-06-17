Cedar News
أخبار لبنان والعالم


World

One dead, 2 hurt in Alabama church shooting

By admin

(AP) — A shooting at a church in a suburb of one of Alabama’s major cities has left one person dead and two others wounded, police said, adding a suspect was quickly taken into custody.

مواضيع متعلقة

Jean Louis Trintignant Star of Celebrated European Films…

SpaceX fires employees behind open-letter campaign against…

The shooting erupted inside Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills on Thursday, Vestavia Hills Police Capt. Shane Ware said at a briefing. He said multiple law enforcement officers rushed to the site after a call reporting an active shooter at 6:22 p.m.

مواضيع تهمك
World

London bus pulls up at stop and bursts into ‘huge flames’ as temperatures…

World

Arsenal are in talks to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City

World

VIDEO: Chicago Suburb Police Officer Shoots, Kills Hatchet Wielding Man Who Pulled Up…

World

Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

World

Lyon shooting: Two dead and two rushed to hospital after gunfire near stadium

World

2 police officers die of injures after being shot while responding to call in…

Comments are closed.

مزيد من الأخبار

Dashcam Video Shows Former WWE Star Jeff Hardy Pulled Over…

Boyfriend Indicted For Killing Woman’s Teenage Son Over $5

South Texas Mayor Arrested, Accused of Bribery and Fraud

Suspect arrested in case of Texas mom found dead in trunk of…

Mexican Drug Cartel Leader Extradited To US Faces Charges of…

1 من 55

Follow Us @cedarnews

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com