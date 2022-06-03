آخر الأخبار
Fugitive Murder Suspect Fatally Shot By Task Force Officers Near Seattle

KENT, Wash. (SPD) — The Seattle Police Department’s Force Investigation Team is investigating after an SPD detective, a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detective and a deputy United States Marshal shot and killed a man on Wednesday while attempting to arrest him on a murder warrant.

Around 5:45 pm, members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force — which includes officers from SPD and other regional jurisdictions — attempted to serve a warrant at the residence of a fugitive wanted for murder in the 3500 block of South 222nd Place in Kent.

Per initial information gathered from the scene, task force members knocked and identified themselves as law enforcement. When the suspect opened the door, he charged out at officers holding a knife. An SPD detective, a SCSO detective and a deputy US Marshal opened fire, striking the suspect.

Law enforcement and Kent Fire Department personnel attempted medical aid but the suspect died at the scene.

مسؤولية الخبر: إن موقع "سيدر نيوز" غير مسؤول عن هذا الخبر شكلاً او مضموناً، وهو يعبّر فقط عن وجهة نظر مصدره أو كاتبه.

