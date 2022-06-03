آخر الأخبار
Multiple people injured in shooting at Wisconsin cemetery during funeral

Multiple people were shot during a funeral in southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, police said, as loved ones were paying their final respects to a 37-year-old man.

Racine police told residents to stay away from Graceland Cemetery because of “multiple shots fired” there at 2:26 p.m. CT.

“There are victims but unknown how many at this time,” police said in a statement. “The scene is still active and being investigated.”

The gunfire erupted as mourners at Graceland were saying goodbye to Da’Shontay Lucas King Sr., said a representative of Draeger-Langendorg Funeral Home and Crematory.

Police had indicated that five people were wounded, the funeral home said. The extent of the wounds and the identities of the wounded were not immediately known.

Images from the cemetery showed crime scene tape and law enforcement officials around a white casket that had yet to be lowered into the grave.

The cemetery in Racine is about 30 miles south of downtown Milwaukee and less than 4 miles west of Lake Michigan.

