BREAKING: Tulsa Police have identified the shooter in yesterday’s mass shooting at Saint Francis as 45-year-old Michael Louis.
Police chief says gunman targeted doctor who performed back surgery, blaming him for pain.
Sources are also reporting the gunman bought the assault-style weapon used in the attack on the same day as the medical shooting.
