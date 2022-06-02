آخر الأخبار
Tulsa Police have identified the shooter in yesterday’s mass shooting at Saint Francis


BREAKING: Tulsa Police have identified the shooter in yesterday’s mass shooting at Saint Francis as 45-year-old Michael Louis.

Police chief says gunman targeted doctor who performed back surgery, blaming him for pain.

Sources are also reporting the gunman bought the assault-style weapon used in the attack on the same day as the medical shooting.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

