آخر الأخبار
Cedar News
أخبار لبنان والعالم


Red Cross Oklahoma: Volunteer blood donors are needed


Red Cross Oklahoma·The hearts of everyone at the American Red Cross go out to the Tulsa community and those affected by the tragic shooting today at the Saint Francis Medical Center campus. ·
Volunteer blood donors are needed each and every day to help save lives. This tragedy illustrates that it is the blood already on the shelves that helps during an emergency. ·
We will continue to coordinate with local officials and community partners to determine how we can best support the Tulsa community in the days and weeks ahead. 6/6

مواضيع متعلقة

Tulsa Police have identified the shooter in…

Johnny Depp has won his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife…

مسؤولية الخبر: إن موقع "سيدر نيوز" غير مسؤول عن هذا الخبر شكلاً او مضموناً، وهو يعبّر فقط عن وجهة نظر مصدره أو كاتبه.

مواضيع تهمك
World

LIVE.. VERDICT REACHED: Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

World

FBI director blames Iran for ‘despicable’ attempted cyberattack on Boston…

World

BREAKING: Gareth Bale confirms Real Madrid exit in emotional open letter after being…

World

UVALDE HORROR: Chilling New Video Captures Moment In Radio Call of Child Saying ‘I…

World

RAW VIDEO: Police Detectives Shoot Auto Theft Suspect at Albuquerque Motel

World

The TX man who’s making customized caskets for each of the 19 young victims and two…

Comments are closed.

مزيد من الأخبار

HS GRADUATION SHOOTING: 3 Shot, Elderly Woman Killed In New…

NEW: The gunman’s grandmother, who was shot by the…

New Orleans: Multiple People Shot at High School Graduation…

Pueblo County Coroner identifies victim in overturned boat…

VIDEO: Kidnapped Victims Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack Appeal…

1 من 42
Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com