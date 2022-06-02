Red Cross Oklahoma: Volunteer blood donors are needed

Red Cross Oklahoma·The hearts of everyone at the American Red Cross go out to the Tulsa community and those affected by the tragic shooting today at the Saint Francis Medical Center campus. ·

Volunteer blood donors are needed each and every day to help save lives. This tragedy illustrates that it is the blood already on the shelves that helps during an emergency. ·

We will continue to coordinate with local officials and community partners to determine how we can best support the Tulsa community in the days and weeks ahead. 6/6

مسؤولية الخبر: إن موقع "سيدر نيوز" غير مسؤول عن هذا الخبر شكلاً او مضموناً، وهو يعبّر فقط عن وجهة نظر مصدره أو كاتبه.