BREAKING: Gareth Bale confirms Real Madrid exit in emotional open letter after being frozen out


Gareth Bale won an astonishing five Champions League titles during a decorated nine-year spell with Real Madrid but leaves at the expiry of his contract this summer

Gareth Bale has confirmed he is leaving Real Madrid after nine trophy-laden years with the Spanish giants.

In an emotional open letter, he said: “I write this message to say thank you to all my team mates, past and present, my managers, the back room staff and to the fans that supported me. I arrived here 9 years ago as a young man who wanted to realise my dream of playing for Real Madrid.

“To wear the pristine white kit, to wear the crest on my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabeu, to win titles and to be part of what it’s so famous for, to win the Champions League. I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more.

“To be a part of this club’s history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player, has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget.

“I also want to thank President Florentino Perez, Jose Angel Sanchez, and the board for giving me the opportunity to play for this club. Together we were able to create some moments that will live forever in the history of this club and football.

“It has been an honour. Thank you! HALA MADRID! Gareth Bale.”

