RAW VIDEO: Police Detectives Shoot Auto Theft Suspect at Albuquerque Motel

Albuquerque, New Mexico (Scroll down for video) — The Albuquerque Police Department released new details of a shooting that happened during a stolen car investigation at motel in the southeast part of the city. Officers located a stolen, red Chevy Volt at 9:45 p.m. at Central Ave. and Pennsylvania St. N.E. The vehicle was reported stolen from Santa Fe on April 12, 2022. A male entered the vehicle and drove it out of the parking lot. An officer tried unsuccessfully to deploy a StarChase device before initiating a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle did not stop. Officers eventually succeeded in deploying a StarChase device and APD dispatch tracked the vehicle. About 10 minutes later, the passenger got out of the vehicle. Officers attempted a spike belt in the area of General Bradley St. and Copper Ave., S.E., but the vehicle drove around it. Officers made contact with the man who exited the vehicle. He told officers he did not know the vehicle was stolen, and he said his brother, Shannon Candelario, was driving the car.

He said he did not know if his brother was in possession of any weapons or narcotics. Auto Theft detectives arrived in the area where the vehicle was being tracked and observed the vehicle enter the parking lot of the Motel 6, located at 13141 Central Ave. N.E. The vehicle traveled north through the parking lot and parked. A detective parked nearby and monitored while other detectives entered a separate parking lot. The driver, later confirmed to be Shannon Candelario, exited the vehicle and walked southbound along the east side of the motel, toward the lobby. A supervisor initiated a plan for a force array with an arrest team to take Candelario into custody. All detectives were wearing markings identifying them as police. Candelario started walking northbound toward the area where he parked the stolen vehicle. The arrest team approached Candelario and announced he was under arrest. Another detective approached in his vehicle with emergency lights engaged.

Candelario walked away from detectives, placed his hand in the pocket of his hoodie and retrieved an unknown item. He shouted obscenities and said, “You’re gonna have to shoot me.” He refused to comply with commands. One detective later told investigators he also observed Candelario put his hand in his left pocket and quickly drew an object out and held it down low by his side. A second detective announced: “He’s got a weapon. I’m not sure if it’s a knife or what it is.” The first detective ran along the east side of the vehicles in the parking lot, attempting to acquire a visual of Candelario. The detective observed Candelario near the driver’s side door of the stolen vehicle, and gave verbal commands. The detective told investigators he saw the male pull an object from his front pocket and “punch” the object out toward the detective. Two Officers fired their weapons toward Candelario, who was struck. Officers rendered aid to Candelario who was transported to the hospital to treat his wounds.