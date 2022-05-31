HS GRADUATION SHOOTING: 3 Shot, Elderly Woman Killed In New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. – One person is dead and two more were wounded during a shooting Tuesday at a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans, authorities said.

The gunfire rang out at Xavier University of Louisiana, where graduates of Morris Jeff High School were gathered.

According to police, at least three people were shot and rushed to a hospital — an elderly woman has since died and two others suffered non-life threatening wounds.

One suspect was detained and ‘several’ guns were recovered, police said.