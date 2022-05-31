آخر الأخبار
Cedar News
أخبار لبنان والعالم


HS GRADUATION SHOOTING: 3 Shot, Elderly Woman Killed In New Orleans


NEW ORLEANS, La. – One person is dead and two more were wounded during a shooting Tuesday at a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans, authorities said.

مواضيع متعلقة

Tulsa Police have identified the shooter in…

Red Cross Oklahoma: Volunteer blood donors are needed

The gunfire rang out at Xavier University of Louisiana, where graduates of Morris Jeff High School were gathered.

According to police, at least three people were shot and rushed to a hospital — an elderly woman has since died and two others suffered non-life threatening wounds.

One suspect was detained and ‘several’ guns were recovered, police said.

مسؤولية الخبر: إن موقع "سيدر نيوز" غير مسؤول عن هذا الخبر شكلاً او مضموناً، وهو يعبّر فقط عن وجهة نظر مصدره أو كاتبه.

مواضيع تهمك
World

Johnny Depp has won his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard

World

LIVE.. VERDICT REACHED: Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

World

FBI director blames Iran for ‘despicable’ attempted cyberattack on Boston…

World

BREAKING: Gareth Bale confirms Real Madrid exit in emotional open letter after being…

World

UVALDE HORROR: Chilling New Video Captures Moment In Radio Call of Child Saying ‘I…

World

RAW VIDEO: Police Detectives Shoot Auto Theft Suspect at Albuquerque Motel

Comments are closed.

مزيد من الأخبار

The TX man who’s making customized caskets for each of the…

NEW: The gunman’s grandmother, who was shot by the…

New Orleans: Multiple People Shot at High School Graduation…

Pueblo County Coroner identifies victim in overturned boat…

VIDEO: Kidnapped Victims Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack Appeal…

1 من 42
Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com