NEW: The gunman’s grandmother, who was shot by the suspect just before the school shooting, has been upgraded to good condition

NEW: The gunman’s grandmother, who was shot by the suspect just before the school shooting, has been upgraded to good condition, University Health said.

A small town in rural Texas اis reeling after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school, killing 19 children.

Two teachers were also killed in the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, according to authorities.

The alleged gunman — identified by authorities as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a student at Uvalde High School — was killed by law enforcement at the scene.

The suspect allegedly shot and injured his grandmother before opening fire at the school, officials said.