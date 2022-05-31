New Orleans: Multiple People Shot at High School Graduation Ceremony
NEW ORLEANS, La. – Multiple people were struck by gunfire Tuesday at a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans, authorities said.
The gunfire rang out at Xavier University of Louisiana, where graduates of Morris Jeff High School were gathered.
According to WVUE, at least three people were shot and rushed to a hospital — conditions unknown. One suspect was detained, the report said.
It was unclear what led up to the shooting.
