VIDEO A RUSSIAN SU-25 PLANE CRASHED IN BELGOROD REGION TODAY

#BREAKING #RUSSIA🔴RUSSIA :#VIDEO A RUSSIAN SU-25 PLANE CRASHED IN BELGOROD REGION TODAYduring a scheduled training flight in the Belgorod region. The pilot ejected, allegedly due to a technical malfunction (Russian media says) #BreakingNews #Belgorod #Rusia #PlaneCrash pic.twitter.com/MHxpSeIFKd— loveworld (@LoveWorld_Peopl) June 17, 2022 during a scheduled training flight in the Belgorod region. The pilot ejected, allegedly due to a technical malfunction (Russian media says)
