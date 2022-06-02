At least 4 people were killed in a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital campus shooting, police say – CNN

Shooting in Oklahoma: In America, people have once again been targeted by gunmen. The latest incident is from Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to reports, a gunman killed at least three people at a hospital complex here on Wednesday. This information has been given by the police. It is being told that the gunman, who was armed with a rifle, shot him dead. However, it is not yet clear whether he was shot by law enforcement agents or took his own life.

Tulsa Police tweeted from their official account that “we can confirm that 4 people, including the shooter, have been killed on the St. Francis Hospital premises. Officers are still evacuating the building. More information will be given soon.” Earlier, Police Captain Richard Meulenberg said officers were treating the scene as “devastating”, adding that “many people were shot, many were injured.”