The U.S. government is set to enter a shutdown at midnight after the Office of Management and Budget confirmed that funding has not been secured, triggering a lapse in federal operations.

The shutdown will lead to the furlough of many non-essential federal employees and the suspension of numerous government services. Essential services related to national security, public safety, and critical infrastructure are expected to continue.

Lawmakers remained locked in negotiations ahead of the deadline, but no agreement was reached in time to avert the shutdown. Officials said further updates will follow as discussions continue.