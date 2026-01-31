Search underway off Gloucester for missing fishing vessel carrying seven people

A search is underway off the coast of Gloucester, Massachusetts, for a missing fishing vessel known as The Lilly Jean, according to officials.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it is actively searching the area, though it was initially unclear how many fishermen were on board at the time of the incident. A state senator later said the vessel was carrying seven people when it sank.

Police and the district attorney’s office have been notified and are assisting the Coast Guard as search efforts continue. Authorities said the situation remains developing, and additional updates are expected.